Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,774 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Avery Dennison worth $40,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $208.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVY

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.