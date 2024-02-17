Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $274.78

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $274.78 and last traded at $270.61, with a volume of 16424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $270.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

