B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.51% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 22,141.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BOSC stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

(Free Report)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.