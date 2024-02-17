B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Anterix Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $715.98 million, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00.

Get Anterix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Anterix

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $1,607,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman purchased 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $1,507,808.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Altman acquired 50,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $1,607,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

Anterix Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 421.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 50.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 49.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.