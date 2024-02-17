B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ATEX stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $715.98 million, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00.
In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $1,607,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman purchased 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $1,507,808.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Altman acquired 50,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $1,607,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
