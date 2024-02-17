Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLZE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Backblaze from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

BLZE stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.06. Backblaze has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,877.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 87,477 shares of company stock worth $626,113 over the last 90 days. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 29.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

