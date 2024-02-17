Bakker Juliet Tammenoms Buys 4,000 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 4,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $205,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,493.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bakker Juliet Tammenoms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 4,000 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $201,520.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $4,296,914.16.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $54.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 359,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,942,000 after acquiring an additional 382,119 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,414,000 after acquiring an additional 197,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,484,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,835,000 after acquiring an additional 50,057 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 264,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on RxSight from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

