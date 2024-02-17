Bakker Juliet Tammenoms Purchases 4,000 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,819.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bakker Juliet Tammenoms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 4,000 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $205,160.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $4,296,914.16.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $54.95 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on RXST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RxSight by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 340,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 301,055 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

