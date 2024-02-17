BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BKU opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.38. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in BankUnited by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.