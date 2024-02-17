Barclays PLC Acquires 7,186 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Armstrong World Industries worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,896,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,711,000 after acquiring an additional 727,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,179,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,043,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

