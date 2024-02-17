Barclays PLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of XPEL worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEL. TheStreet downgraded shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

XPEL opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.89.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

