Barclays PLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,780 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Marqeta worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Marqeta by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 83.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.85. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

