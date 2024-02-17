Barclays PLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Morphic worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 51,521 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 93,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $123,952.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,067.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 6,314 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,571.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 142,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,569.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $123,952.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,067.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,876 shares of company stock valued at $986,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

MORF stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

