Barclays PLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,168 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cameco by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,973,000 after buying an additional 713,888 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after buying an additional 1,884,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 110,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cameco by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 55,380 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

