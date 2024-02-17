Barclays PLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.27.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile



Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

