Barclays PLC Increases Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,163 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Preferred Bank worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 87.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
Preferred Bank Price Performance
Shares of PFBC opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Preferred Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.
About Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
