Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Keros Therapeutics worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.23.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

