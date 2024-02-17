Barclays PLC Sells 15,897 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,897 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNL. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNL. TheStreet upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BNL opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $18.46.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.