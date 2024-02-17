Barclays PLC Sells 204,232 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 204,232 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

