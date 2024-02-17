Barclays PLC Sells 27,978 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $28,990,106.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 73.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

