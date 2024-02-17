Barclays PLC Sells 4,700 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.42% of Independent Bank worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 105,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Independent Bank by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 93,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 92,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Performance

IBCP opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $521.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.99. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.