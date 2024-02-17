Barclays PLC Sells 7,715 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
