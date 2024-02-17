Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.36% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after buying an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

WASH opened at $27.09 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.38 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 79.72%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

