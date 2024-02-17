Benoit Morissette Sells 7,000 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00.

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$228.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The company has a market cap of C$40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$182.01 and a 12 month high of C$229.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$206.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$202.11.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFC shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$236.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intact Financial

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.