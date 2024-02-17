Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as low as C$1.44. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 100 shares.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Down 4.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.55 million for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

