Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,190 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.39% of Bio-Techne worth $41,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 113.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

