Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at UBS Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $276.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $308.13.

BIIB stock opened at $219.08 on Friday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $217.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 36,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

