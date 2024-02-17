BJ’s Restaurants’ (BJRI) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BJRI. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $845.87 million, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $37.83.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 249,932 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after acquiring an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $5,868,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

