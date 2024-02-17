BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Director Philip Gordon Brace Buys 35,000 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Director Philip Gordon Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,650.00.
Shares of BB opened at C$3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.36. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$3.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
