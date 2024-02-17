BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Director Philip Gordon Brace Buys 35,000 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Director Philip Gordon Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,650.00.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB opened at C$3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.36. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$3.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.