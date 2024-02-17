BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $765,272.50 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $794.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $792.71 and a 200-day moving average of $717.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in BlackRock by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

