Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 4,972 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

TFC stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $48.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

