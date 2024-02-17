Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.4 %

CPB opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

