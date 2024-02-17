Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 44.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

