Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939,524 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,477,000 after buying an additional 133,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,452,000 after buying an additional 129,070 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 121,578 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 108,638 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $113.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $113.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

