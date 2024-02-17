Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 121.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,451,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,315,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Yum China by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 701,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,083,000 after buying an additional 313,700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Yum China by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 587,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,751,000 after buying an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.