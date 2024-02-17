Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,592 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 99.9% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in TransUnion by 64.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in TransUnion by 62.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 1,300.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 150,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,394,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Down 2.2 %

TransUnion stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.