Blair William & Co. IL Buys 171,910 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,910 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.85% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,979,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,976,000 after buying an additional 86,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 3,294,442 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 256,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 1,059,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 984.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,646,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 1,495,099 shares during the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $3.66 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Poseida Therapeutics
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.