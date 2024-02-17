Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cognex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cognex by 0.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $38.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

