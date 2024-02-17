Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $188.12 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $192.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.94.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

