Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,083,000 after acquiring an additional 457,617 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,112,000 after acquiring an additional 407,410 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,864,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,341,000 after acquiring an additional 47,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after acquiring an additional 172,506 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $70.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $71.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

