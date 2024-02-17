Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

TRU stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

