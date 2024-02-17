Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.34 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $1,766,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,232,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

