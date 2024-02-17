Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.39 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $122.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.89. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

