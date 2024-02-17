Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 800,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth $839,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,514.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,442.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,409.56. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,552.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

