Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,061,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $58.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.