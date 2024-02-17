Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.74 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,795 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,397.7% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $671,938.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average is $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

