Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.79 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,950 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of Perficient worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Perficient by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 40.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 170.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average is $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Perficient

Perficient Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.