Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $419,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in IQVIA by 13.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $12,400,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in IQVIA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $275,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IQV opened at $238.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $243.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.