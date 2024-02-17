Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.4 %

CPB stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

