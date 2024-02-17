Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,034 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 78,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,862 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $246.58 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $252.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

