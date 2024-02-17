Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 47,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $142.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.00 and its 200 day moving average is $142.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

